Jake DeBrusk, Bruce Cassidy Back On Same Page After Important Offseason Talk

NESN Logo Sign In

Jake DeBrusk is getting a clean slate this year, and he most certainly needed it.

The Boston Bruins winger had his worst year as a pro in 2021, struggling to get going at pretty much every point during the season. He was moved all over the lineup, and at times healthy scratched, but nothing ever really seemed to work.

DeBrusk, who lives by himself, eventually admitted how challenging the COVID-19 protocols were on him. He was not alone, with players all across the NHL expressing the difficulties they faced from all the isolation.

So, when the Bruins were eliminated from the postseason in the second round, head coach Bruce Cassidy thought it best to wait for things to settle a bit before chatting with the winger about, well, everything.

But over the summer, the conversation did happen.

“He stayed in the Boston area for a while, then went back to Edmonton. We had a good talk about some of the things that didn’t allow him to be at the top of his game (that were happening) away from the rink,” Cassidy said over Zoom on Wednesday. “Some people, with the COVID protocols, it affects people differently what they can and can’t do. Jake was one of those guys that being by himself was a little bit tougher on him.

“We discussed some of those things and how we can help as a staff, how it was probably on both of us to reach out a little more, I think in today’s game, with today’s athlete, there has to be a bit more than that, and so I think we both held ourselves accountable in that regard, opened the lines of communication better, and that may bleed into the on-ice performance and it will take care of itself.”