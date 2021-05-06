NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been tough sledding for Jake DeBrusk, but he’s hoping the metaphorical corner is nearing.

DeBrusk has had the bumpiest of seasons. He’s played on all four lines, been healthy scratched for three games and gotten hot only to end up in the COVID-19 protocols.

The end result is fourth-line duty of late as his point total sits at four goals with seven assists across 37 games.

With Charlie Coyle out, DeBrusk will be bumped up to the third line right wing Thursday when the Bruins face the New York Rangers. He’s confident that he’ll break through eventually, but in the interim, he’s not having a good time.

“I’m struggling, so it’s not fun when you’re struggling,” DeBrusk said over Zoom after morning skate. “You try to find little positives and things like that, just move on from there. It’s not the end of the world. Obviously, I’d like to do a lot more with what I can do but, obviously, at the same time it hasn’t been meant for me. I understand that my time will come, like I said earlier, just try to stay positive. But yeah, the game is not fun when you’re struggling.”

The 24-year-old has looked for outlets to talk to when he can, most often his father, former NHLer turned analyst Louie DeBrusk. But, truthfully, only someone who has played in the NHL can really be able to help. Thus, most of his encouragement has come from inside the Bruins’ dressing room.

“They’ve been there for me. I’ve been with this group for four years now and we’ve been through a lot. They understand that there are ups and downs, everyone is different, there’s different types of things that go on. So it’s just a matter of being ready for your opportunity and doing what you can, because I know I can help this team.”