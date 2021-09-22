Patriots Practice Notes: Key Defender Returns Ahead Of Saints Game

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had perfect attendance at practice Wednesday for the first time since Week 1.

Starting inebacker Kyle Van Noy, who missed all of last week and Sunday’s 25-6 win over the New York Jets with a throat injury, was back at practice as the Patriots began preparations for this Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.

Right tackle Trent Brown also was present. A calf injury kept him out of the Jets game, but he was able to practice in a limited capacity last Friday.

The Patriots’ first injury report of Week 3, which will detail these players’ levels of participation, will be released Wednesday afternoon.

Two practice squad offensive linemen made their Patriots practice debuts Wednesday: center Drake Jackson and an unidentified player wearing No. 62. Jackson signed with the team Tuesday to fill the spot previously occupied by kicker Nick Folk, who was promoted to the 53-man roster. The other lineman appears to have replaced Alex Redmond, who was not present at practice.

The Patriots hosted center/guard Jake Eldrenkamp for a visit Tuesday, but it’s unclear if he signed.