Josh Taylor Could Be Activated From COVID-19 IL For Red Sox-Rays

UPDATE (12:50 p.m.): The Red Sox announced Josh Taylor was reinstated from the COVID-19 related injured list.

ORIGINAL STORY: After more than a week of adding players to the COVID-19 related injured list, the Boston Red Sox could have their first removal.

Manager Alex Cora told reporters prior to Monday’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays that relief pitcher Josh Taylor could be activated in time for the game, though there were no guarantees. Taylor was moved to the IL on Aug. 30 because he was deemed a close contact following Matt Barnes’ positive test.

“JT, there’s a chance he can be active,” Cora said.

Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reported Taylor was playing catch on the field but the 28-year-old “wasn’t sure if he’d be activated.”

Taylor has appeared in a career-high 54 games for the Red Sox this season, posting a 3.38 ERA over 42 2/3 innings pitched.

Danny Santana and Nick Pivetta were added to the list Sunday, becoming the 10th and 11th Red Sox players on the COVID-19 list.