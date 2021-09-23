Oh My Kyle Schwarber’s Second Homer Of Game Was An Absolute Blast

NESN Logo Sign In

Have a night, Kyle Schwarber.

The Boston Red Sox slugger, who earned the start at first base Wednesday against the New York Mets, hit two home runs and racked up four RBIs in merely two innings.

Schwarber hit his second homer of the game in the bottom of the second, and it was an absolute blast to right field. The three-run shot, which came with runners on second and third, extended Boston’s lead to 6-1 and measured 405 feet.

For those keeping track at home, Schwarber has recorded 839 feet of home runs during the early part of the contest. His first home run went for 834 feet to straightaway center field.

He now has 31 on the season and six as a member of the Red Sox.