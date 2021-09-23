Kiké Hernández Again Shows Why You Don’t Run On Red Sox Outfield

NESN Logo Sign In

Why are teams still testing their luck on the Boston Red Sox outfield?

Yet another runner was thrown out by the Red Sox, who lead the league in outfield assists. This time, it was Kiké Hernández who did the honors.

To get the final out of the sixth inning, Hernández hosed Jonathan Villar down with help of Rafael Devers at third base.

A run did score but it was a terrific throw nonetheless. And it ended the inning for Boston to get out of a bases-loaded jam.

You can watch it here.

That’s 42 outfield assists for the Red Sox, and is Hernández’s second impressive throw in two days.