Grading Patriots Newcomers For Performances In Season-Opening Loss

Mac Jones, QB

Stats: 29-of-39 for 281 yards, one TD (75 offensive snaps)

Grade: B-plus

The rookie was outstanding in this game, all things considered. Yes, he left some yards on the field and had some issues with batted balls at the line of scrimmage. And that first dropback was a disaster. But perfection was an unrealistic expectation for Jones, who was otherwise as advertised in his debut.

The first-round pick showed toughness, poise and was deadly accurate in key situations. The Patriots need to take the handcuffs off and let him rip it.

Nelson Agholor, WR

Stats: Five catches on seven targets for 72 yards, one TD (64 offensive snaps)

Grade: B

The free agent addition erased concerns about preseason injuries and inconsistency by delivering an impressive debut performance. That he showed such strong chemistry with Jones despite not having any huge downfield plays is a huge positive for this offense.

Agholor might not be a true No. 1 wideout, but he has the ability to be a true difference-maker in the passing game.

Kendrick Bourne, WR

Stats: One catch on three targets for 17 yards (33 offensive snaps; one special teams snap)

Grade: C-minus

A holding penalty from Justin Herron (who was terrible) negated what would’ve been the biggest passing play of the game for the Patriots. So, Bourne deserves that caveat.

However, in his debut, the former San Francisco 49er really didn’t do much and seemed lost at multiple points. He should improve, but this wasn’t a great start.

Jonnu Smith, TE

Stats: Five catches on five targets for 42 yards; one rush for six yards (55 offensive snaps)

Grade: B-minus

There was some good from the Patriots tight end, but there were ugly moments, as well.

Smith struggled in run blocking and also blew the block that led to Jones’s fumble on the first drive. And his fumble in the first half largely was his own fault. It was an uneven performance from the pricey offseason acquisition. Still, the positives offered a glimpse of a player who could be dynamic in this offense once he gets comfortable.