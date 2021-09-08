Make Your NASCAR Richmond Race Picks At NESN Games To Win Prize

Time to prove your NASCAR knowledge

by

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Saturday at Richmond Raceway, you can play along with NESN Games.

NESN’s gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a Pick & Win game for the the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute To First Responders, which will be the second NASCAR Playoffs race. Kyle Larson will start on the pole alongside last week’s winner, Denny Hamlin.

Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick will round out the top five.

NESN Games: Pick & Win

The rules for our “Federated Auto Parts 400 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 7:30 p.m. ET deadline.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card!

Sign up now at NESN Games for a chance to win >>

NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon
