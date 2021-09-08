Make Your NASCAR Richmond Race Picks At NESN Games To Win Prize

NESN Logo Sign In

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Saturday at Richmond Raceway, you can play along with NESN Games.

NESN’s gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a Pick & Win game for the the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute To First Responders, which will be the second NASCAR Playoffs race. Kyle Larson will start on the pole alongside last week’s winner, Denny Hamlin.

Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick will round out the top five.

The rules for our “Federated Auto Parts 400 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 7:30 p.m. ET deadline.

