Nathan Eovaldi Looks To Help Red Sox Avoid Sweep Wednesday Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox are looking to get back in the win column Wednesday.

After dropping each of its first two contests against the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston sends Nathan Eovaldi to the hill looking to play the role of stopper and help the squad avoid a sweep to the American League East leader.

Eovaldi is coming off of an impressive outing in which he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Indians while allowing three earned runs and striking out nine batters in the Red Sox’s 8-5 win.

