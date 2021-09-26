NFL Sunday Slips: Bettor Has $100,000 Wager Against Patriots In Week 3

NESN Logo Sign In

Another NFL Sunday is upon us.

Bettors are flocking into casinos around the United States or logging into their mobile betting apps to scratch that last-minute itch before games kick off at 1 p.m. ET. And bookmakers are doing their best to balance money and liability behind the counter.

This is the place for big bets, notable line moves and late-breaking injury news.

Here are the “Sunday Slips” for Week 3 of the NFL:

— The old adage says “there’s no place like home.” That hasn’t exactly been the case for NFL home teams so far this football season. Through 32 true home games, home teams are just 15-17 (47%) straight up and 12-20 (38%) against the spread.

Home field advantage has been declining for about 15 years or so thanks to first-class travel and modern technology. Bookmakers used to say that home field was worth around three points, but the current day metrics have it closer to about 1.8 points on average.

“You wonder how far home field advantage can slide,” PointsBet trading director Jay Croucher told NESN. “Will it only be worth one point in six years? It’s always going to account for something, but I wonder if we’ve reached the bottom point. We’re probably in the zone now at 1.5 to 2 points, but it‘ll be interesting to see whether or not the decline continues.”