NFL SuperContest Picks: Packers, Aaron Rodgers Should Roll In Week 2

Team NESN is a part of the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point. The guys went 2-2-1 in Week 1 and are tied for 882nd place out of 1,968 entries.

The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.

Here are Sam and Mike’s picks for Week 2 of the SuperContest:

Green Bay Packers -11 vs. Detroit Lions

MC: This feels like one of two things for the Packers: a woodshed game where they beat down the hapless Lions or something way, way too close for comfort that indicates last week’s blowout loss was no aberration. We’re leaning toward the former, especially with how good Aaron Rodgers is following a loss. He’s thrown for at least four touchdowns in each of Green Bay’s last four games following regular-season losses.

Jacksonville Jaguars +6 vs. Denver Broncos

SP: I hate how much I love this one. This is a prime example of overreaction on both ends of the accordion. Denver looked amazing and Jacksonville sucked. So the line is three points higher than it was on the lookahead (-3 to -6). Trevor Lawrence will have every opportunity to keep this game close and the backdoor could easily remain open all afternoon.