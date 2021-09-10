NFL SuperContest Picks: Home Underdog Colts Highlight Week 1 Slate

NESN Logo Sign In

Team NESN is a part of the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point.

The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.

Last year’s grand prize was $435,623 — all right, all right, all right.

Here are Sam and Mike’s picks for Week 1 of the SuperContest:

Pittsburgh Steelers (+6.5) vs. Buffalo Bills

SP: This is too many points in what should be a very physical football game. Pittsburgh’s defense is well-rested and ready and it’s looking more and more like TJ Watt will play for the Steelers. Buffalo is one of the trendiest teams this week — and this season — and we’ll side with what the sportsbooks need.