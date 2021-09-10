NFL SuperContest Picks: Home Underdog Colts Highlight Week 1 Slate

Team NESN is a part of the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.
Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point.
The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.
Last year’s grand prize was $435,623 — all right, all right, all right.
Here are Sam and Mike’s picks for Week 1 of the SuperContest:
Pittsburgh Steelers (+6.5) vs. Buffalo Bills
SP: This is too many points in what should be a very physical football game. Pittsburgh’s defense is well-rested and ready and it’s looking more and more like TJ Watt will play for the Steelers. Buffalo is one of the trendiest teams this week — and this season — and we’ll side with what the sportsbooks need.
Indianapolis Colts (+3) vs. Seattle Seahawks
MC: There are question marks about Indy after a relatively tumultuous offseason with key injuries and a simmering COVID-19 situation. However, even without tackle Eric Fisher, the Colts have a solid offensive line and a good defensive front. They very much could win that battle in the trenches and make this one ugly while keeping it within the number.
Minnesota Vikings (-3) vs. Cincinnati Bengals
SP: Cincinnati’s defense will really struggle to stop all of Minnesota’s offensive weapons. The Bengals are also without top corner Trae Waynes, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Good luck containing Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson and company in this one. The Vikings are a sneaky good team at a great number.
Los Angeles Rams (-7.5) vs. Chicago Bears
MC: The number is slightly uncomfortable, but it’s just hard to see how Chicago scores points here. Pro Football Focus ranked the Bears’ offensive line 28th ahead of the season, and now it has to deal with Aaron Donald on the road to open the season? Don’t forget: That’s Andy Dalton back there behind that leaky line. This could get ugly.
New York Jets (+5) vs. Carolina Panthers
SP: I know, I know. This one won’t be popular. But we think it’s adorable that bettors are willing to lay points with Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. The betting market is already down to Jets +4 and even +3.5 at a couple places, so we’re happy to take a much better number with New York.
RECORD: (0-0)