Orioles’ Brandon Hyde Apologizes For Hurling Obscenities At Robbie Ray

You could say things are reaching a boiling point for the tire fire that is the Baltimore Orioles.

They are one of the worst teams in baseball, and have to basically grind out the rest of the season against one of the best divisions in MLB. So, basically, they are getting crushed most nights.

And things got weird Friday night in the second inning as the O’s hosted the Toronto Blue Jays.

For reasons not totally clear, Orioles manager Hyde started barking obscenities’ at Robbie Ray, a leading candidate for the American League Cy Young, who was on the mound for Toronto. Of course, since nobody is going to Orioles games right now, the mics on the field picked up everything Hyde was saying with ease.

Among the lines Hyde shot at Ray were, “What are you going to do Robbie? You going to say anything? Pitch the (expletive) ball.”

Ray then struck out Richie Martin and looked back again towards the Orioles dugout, to which Hyde threw some more coarse language his way.

