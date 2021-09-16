Oskar Steen Not Deterred By Bruins’ Signings As He Tries Cracking Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

Oskar Steen knows his performance in the 2021 regular season was not an aberration.

He’s just working to ensure he can prove that.

It’s not often sixth-round picks make it to the NHL, but Steen, taken in the penultimate round of the 2016 draft, managed to do just that last season. With the Bruins fighting through injuries back in March, Steen got the call, playing two games in March and one in May.

That May game was the one that stands out. You’ll remember it was the final game of the regular season for the Bruins as they faced the Washington Capitals. Of course, that was who Boston wound up playing, and beating, in the first round of the postseason, so in that meaningless game the Bruins played almost exclusively youngsters, while Washington played just regulars.

That allowed for Steen to play a ton of minutes against a real good team, and he ate up the opportunity.

At first, it was big for me to play a game up there. A lot of good players to play against, so it was a good experience, especially that last game. I played a lot of minutes. … I think I played good that game.”

