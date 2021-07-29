Flurry Of Forward Signings Hints At Bruins Changing Approach Up Front

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are working from abundance.

Many figured entering the start of free agency that the Bruins would add one, maybe two forwards to their group. Instead, they added three, plus put a few others on two-way contracts. Nick Foligno, Erik Haula and Tomas Nosek all can play multiple forward positions and are NHL-caliber players. Steven Fogarty, who was added on a two-way deal, has NHL experience, too.

Depending on how much the roster changes between now and the start of the season, we might start seeing a slightly new approach ushered in by the Bruins.

“I think we’re going to be a little more by committee overall and depth and lean on that,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Wednesday over Zoom. “All the players that were brought in have significant experience, they’ve played in different roles. I don’t think we worry about our top line too much, barring injury.

“And then a few complements down below, whether it?s Charlie (Coyle) or Erik or Nick and moving players around. Craig Smith came in and did a tremendous job really in three different roles playing up and down the lineup. And it’s an opportunity for somebody to get in that front power play group that’s pretty darn good there as well. And then the internal competition, which I think is always healthy. But I think the versatility of the group, as I referenced ? each and every one of those guys are penalty killing guys, they’re good on faceoffs and they?re versatile.”

Think about it. In the past, the Bruins generally have had their core 12 forwards, and the healthy scratches often were a veteran center (Par Lindholm, Greg McKegg) and maybe a prospect (Jack Studnicka, Trent Frederic, Karson Kuhlman). If Boston needed to shake things up, it basically would be banking on a prospect proving to be NHL-ready or the one veteran depth option serving as a stopgap. If it doesn’t work out, the Bruins basically have to just make do.

Sweeney didn’t shut the door on a trade happening, but he also didn’t commit to moving players in or out. If the Bruins really are hellbent on having a lot more depth and doing things by committee, then it’s possible they roll with the group assembled right now. That is not necessarily a bad thing.