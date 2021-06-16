Bruins 2021 Report Card: Handing Out Grades For Each Player

Jaroslav Halak, B- — Basically lost his job because he got COVID-19, but for the first three months of the season was the steady No. 2 for Boston.

THE FRINGE GUYS

Jack Studnicka, B — He proved to be far more effective as a center than winger. The skill is tantalizing, but now it’s a matter of finding out where exactly he fits, because that was a question left unanswered this season.

Karson Kuhlman, B- — He’s often asked to come in on short notice and be a high-energy guy. That’s exactly what he’s done, but now it’s time for him to find out how to become a regular.

Steven Kampfer, B+ — Had to play a lot more than the Bruins probably would’ve liked, but as always, he did his job like a true pro. Kampfer deserves a lot of respect, he’s great at his job.

Jarred Tinordi, B — When the Bruins needed him to come in and be a stopgap, he did. Played physically, backed things up with his fists when needed and didn’t make too many mistakes with the puck. If Kampfer is done in Boston, Tinordi makes sense to be re-signed and serve as a spare.

THE CUP OF COFFEE GUYS (Fewer than 10 games)

Anton Blidh, C — His game is growing, especially in the AHL, but at 26 years old, he still hasn’t found a way to separate himself in the NHL.

Greg McKegg, C+ — A good insurance policy who spent much of the year on the taxi squad. Actually looked pretty good when he got into game action, too.

Zach Senyshyn, B- — One of the unluckiest guys in the world. Was great in Providence and showed promise in his season debut but got hurt. Tough to grade him when injuries keep impacting things.

Ondrej Kase, Incomplete — Got hurt in the second game of the year, then was injured in his first game back. Here’s to hoping he just gets healthy.

Oskar Steen, C+ — He was a little too invisible in his NHL opportunities, but the speed is impressive. His path to NHL playing time might continue to be on the wing instead of his natural center.

Cameron Hughes, B — We actually were impressed with how he looked in the one NHL game he played this season. If the Bruins bring him back (he’s an RFA), he could compete to be the spare center at the NHL level.

Urho Vaakanainen, B- — Vaakanainen still gets thrown around a little bit too much, but he’s still young and it takes defenseman a longer time than forwards to be NHL ready. The raw skills are there, he just needs a little more time.

John Moore, C- — His season was cut short due to injury, but he was outplayed and healthy scratched too often, and didn’t do enough when he did make his way into the lineup.

Jack Ahcan, B+ — Had a killer year in the AHL and looked confident during NHL playing time. Plays like he’s bigger than 5-foot-8, 178 pounds, and he moves the puck real well. He’s one to keep watching.

Dan Vladar, B+ — A lot of the talk is about Jeremy Swayman, but Vladar looked poised in his NHL time this season. Some periods were clunkers, but a largely good showing from the young netminder.

Jeremy Swayman, A — He’s looking like the Bruins’ No. 1 goalie of the future. Confident and technically sound, things are bright for Swayman.