The 2-0 Carolina Panthers, one of the surprise stories in the NFL during the two-game sample size, will travel to the 1-1 Houston Texans for a Week 3 clash on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Panthers are one of four road favorites on the Week 3 slate.

Here’s our betting preview for the interleague clash between the NFC South-leading Panthers and the AFC South Texans. All lines and prop bets are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

(-8) Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

Total: 48

BETTING TRENDS

The Panthers are one of five NFL teams to start the season 2-0 against the spread and one of three teams to do so while winning both games straight up, as well. Carolina, in fact, is 7-0 against the spread in each of its last seven road games dating back to the 2020 season. The Panthers have yet to play on the road this season after home wins over the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints.

The Texans are one of the other four teams to be 2-0 against spread this season.

The Over has cashed in each of Houston’s two games this season and has hit four straight times dating back to the 2020 campaign. Carolina, on the other hand, has yet to defeat the total, as both of their games have stayed on the Under.