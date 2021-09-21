NFL Odds: Early Line, Point Total For Every Game On Week 3 Schedule

NESN Logo Sign In

Teams quarterbacked by Tom Brady aren’t often given any points by NFL oddsmakers, but that’s currently the case heading into Week 3.

Two of the seven remaining undefeated teams will meet early Sunday evening in Los Angeles. The reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers as of Tuesday morning are a 1-point road underdog against Matthew Stafford and the Rams. Both teams are 1-1 against the spread on the campaign.

Elsewhere on the Week 3 slate, Justin Herbert and the Chargers will take 6.5 points into Kansas City for an AFC West showdown against the Chiefs. The docket will be capped off by another divisional matchup when the underdog Philadelphia Eagles visit the Dallas Cowboys.

Here are the current Week 3 lines and point totals at DraftKings Sportsbook:

“Thursday Night Football”

(-8) Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans — 44

Sunday

Early afternoon

(-7.5) Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars — 51.5

Los Angeles Chargers at (-6.5) Kansas City Chiefs — 55.5

Washington Football Team at (-8) Buffalo Bills — 46

(-9) Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions — 49.5

New Orleans Saints at (-3) New England Patriots — 42

Chicago Bears at (-7.5) Cleveland Browns — 46.5

Indianapolis Colts at (-5.5) Tennessee Titans — 48

Cincinnati Bengals at (-4.5) Pittsburgh Steelers — 44

Atlanta Falcons at (-3) New York Giants — 48.5

Late afternoon

New York Jets at (-10.5) Denver Broncos — 41

Miami Dolphins at (-3.5) Las Vegas Raiders — 45

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (-1) Los Angeles Rams — 56

(-2) Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings — 55