Patriots Injury Report: Several Key Players Limited Ahead Of Bucs Game

NESN Logo Sign In

A number of notable New England Patriots players are dealing with injuries ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A total of seven players were limited participants in the Patriots’ first practice of Week 4, according to Wednesday’s injury report.

That list includes three linebackers, both of the team’s starting offensive tackles and kicker Nick Folk.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DL Henry Anderson, Ankle

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Shoulder

OT Trent Brown, Calf

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

LB Josh Uche, Back

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

OT Isaiah Wynn, Knee

Anderson, Bentley, Folk, Van Noy and Wynn are new additions to the injury report. Bentley’s injury caused him to miss the second half of last week’s 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Van Noy previously missed time with a throat injury. Wynn has played every snap this season but has performed below his usual level.

Brown and Uche both were inactive for that game. The former has played just seven total snaps this season but has been able to practice in a limited capacity since Sept. 17.

Running back James White, who suffered a season-ending hip injury against New Orleans, was the only Patriots player who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.