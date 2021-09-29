Patriots Injury Report: Several Key Players Limited Ahead Of Bucs Game

A number of notable New England Patriots players are dealing with injuries ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A total of seven players were limited participants in the Patriots’ first practice of Week 4, according to Wednesday’s injury report.
That list includes three linebackers, both of the team’s starting offensive tackles and kicker Nick Folk.
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Henry Anderson, Ankle
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Shoulder
OT Trent Brown, Calf
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
LB Josh Uche, Back
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
OT Isaiah Wynn, Knee
Anderson, Bentley, Folk, Van Noy and Wynn are new additions to the injury report. Bentley’s injury caused him to miss the second half of last week’s 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Van Noy previously missed time with a throat injury. Wynn has played every snap this season but has performed below his usual level.
Brown and Uche both were inactive for that game. The former has played just seven total snaps this season but has been able to practice in a limited capacity since Sept. 17.
Running back James White, who suffered a season-ending hip injury against New Orleans, was the only Patriots player who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.
Three Buccaneers players did not practice Wednesday, including former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who took a shot to the ribs during Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Two others were limited.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Giovani Bernard, Knee
TE Rob Gronkowski, Ribs
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, Shoulder
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
CB Jamel Dean, Knee
WR Jaydon Mickens, Abdomen
FULL AVAILABILITY
CB Carlton Davis, Abdomen/Ribs
WR Chris Godwin, Thumb