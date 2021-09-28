Patriots Work Out Four Running Backs After James White Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Reinforcements could be on the way for the New England Patriots’ injury-depleted backfield.

Two days after losing James White to a hip injury, the Patriots hosted four running backs — Ryquell Armstead, Dontrell Hilliard, Ito Smith and Artavis Pierce — for free agent workouts, according to the NFL transaction wire.

More from the wire:

The #Patriots are working out RBs given their health there ? https://t.co/M5mpiBceGU pic.twitter.com/DTFlW2ghEo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2021

Armstead (5-foot-11, 220 pounds) spent the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, though he missed the entire 2020 campaign due to complications from a bout with COVID-19 that resulted in multiple hospitalizations. The 2019 fifth-round draft pick was claimed off waivers by Joe Judge’s New York Giants in May but cut in July because “the Giants didn?t believe he was physically prepared to compete at the start of training camp,” according to a report from the New York Daily News.

As a Jaguars rookie in 2019, Armstead carried the ball 35 times for 108 yards and a touchdown and caught 14 passes for 144 yards and two scores in 16 games.

Hilliard (5-foot-11, 202 pounds), formerly of the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, played mostly on special teams in 2020. His best season to date came in 2019, when he rushed 13 times for 49 yards and two touchdowns and caught 12 passes for 92 yards. He was released in August.

Smith (5-foot-9, 195 pounds) was a backup in Atlanta for the last three years, appearing in 35 games for the Falcons after being drafted in the fourth round in 2018. He recorded 63 rushing attempts for 268 yards and one touchdown)and 17 receptions for 75 yards in 14 games last season. Cut by Atlanta in August, Smith spent brief stints with the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings late in the preseason.