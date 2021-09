NESN Logo Sign In

The Ryder Cup has arrived, and the golfers aren’t the only ones with a chance to win.

All you need to do is make the correct pick on a few different questions.

Here’s the deal: Go to Games.NESN.com to play the “Ryder Cup Challenge.” You have to pick the winner of each of the day’s events, as well as a tiebreaker. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 dollar gift card.

Not sure who to pick? We’re here to help. Check out our full Ryder Cup betting preview.