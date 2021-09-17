NESN Logo Sign In

How did Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart become one of the best defensive players in the NBA? Apparently, by paying attention in history class.

On Friday, a fan tweeted to Smart to ask him for tips on upping his own defensive game. It’s a valid question, considering Smart is a two-time All-Defensive first team honoree.

And while Smart certainly spouted some good advice and provided some insight into his mindset on the floor, he also revealed a pretty interesting role model.

“Takes little ‘talent’ to play defense,” he wrote. “Takes a wholelotta ‘want to.’ Get every 50/50 ball. If you’re not quik defensively — get strong. Strength hides weaknesses. Take charges. Be a gr8 teammate. Compete. Never be ok w losing. No one remembers the 2nd US President. Only the 1st.”

Takes little ?talent? to play defense. Takes a wholelotta ?want to?. Get every 50/50 ball. If you?re not quik defensively?get strong. Strength hides weaknesses. Take charges. Be a gr8 teammate. Compete. Never be ok w losing. No one remembers the 2nd US President. Only the 1st. https://t.co/98Lo5dkP9K — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) September 17, 2021

John Adams probably would like a word, but the sentiment is there. If George Washington is the guy that gets Smart going on the court, then hey. Whatever works.