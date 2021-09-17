When Playing Defense, Marcus Smart Models Game After …George Washington?

How did Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart become one of the best defensive players in the NBA? Apparently, by paying attention in history class.

On Friday, a fan tweeted to Smart to ask him for tips on upping his own defensive game. It’s a valid question, considering Smart is a two-time All-Defensive first team honoree.

And while Smart certainly spouted some good advice and provided some insight into his mindset on the floor, he also revealed a pretty interesting role model.

“Takes little ‘talent’ to play defense,” he wrote. “Takes a wholelotta ‘want to.’ Get every 50/50 ball. If you’re not quik defensively — get strong. Strength hides weaknesses. Take charges. Be a gr8 teammate. Compete. Never be ok w losing. No one remembers the 2nd US President. Only the 1st.”

John Adams probably would like a word, but the sentiment is there. If George Washington is the guy that gets Smart going on the court, then hey. Whatever works.

