NFL Preview 2021: Bucs, Packers Sit Atop Top-Heavy NFC Playoff Field

The NFL’s heavyweight conference is the NFC.

Not only does the National Football Conference house the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but six of the top 10 teams by Super Bowl odds reside in the NFC.

Despite that, there doesn’t seem to be a ton of parity within the conference, at least not on paper. Teams like the Bucs and Green Bay Packers look like they should roll to division crowns, while it’s admittedly hard to find a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the East where any of the four clubs could stake a claim at the division.

Here’s how we see it shaking out in the NFC:

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South champions)

2. Green Bay Packers (NFC North champions)

3. San Francisco 49ers (NFC West champions)

4. Dallas Cowboys (NFC East champions)

5. Los Angeles Rams (wild card)

6. New Orleans Saints (wild card)

7. Minnesota Vikings (wild card)

There’s no scenario in which any of the top five teams would shock the football world by winning the Super Bowl, but there’s also a pretty large gap between the haves and the have-nots in the NFC.

Up top, the Bucs returned everyone and have a relatively easy schedule. Assuming Tom Brady doesn’t start looking like a 45-year-old playing professional football, Tampa has the inside track to not only the division but the No. 1 seed. If anyone is going to challenge them for that second thing, it does feel like the Packers. Green Bay is coming off consecutive 13-win seasons and has one of the more complete rosters in the NFL. Any offseason drama seems to be on the back burner, and Aaron Rodgers should want to put his best foot forward in what sure feels like his final season as a Packer.