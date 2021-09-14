Raiders Moneyline Bettors Rejoice After Vegas’ Thrilling OT Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Las Vegas Raiders chose a pretty great time to take their first lead over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

After an ugly, ugly start against the Ravens, the Raiders scratched and clawed their way back into the game and turned the first “Monday Night Football” matchup of the season into a thrilling back-and-forth affair. It all culminated with a Vegas overtime win, as Derek Carr connected with Zay Jones for a 31-yard touchdown in sudden death to send the Allegiant Stadium crowd into a frenzy.

Equally, if not more, excited than those Silver and Black fans in attendance were bettors who took Raiders Moneyline for the primetime tilt. DraftKings Sportsbook had Las Vegas as a +155 bet (bet $100 to win $155) on the Moneyline, which doesn’t factor in any point spreads.

Several of those gutsy gamblers took to Twitter after Jon Gruden’s team stunned Lamar Jackson and Co.

I was on Raiders moneyline before it was cool. — Gilles Gallant (@GDAWG5000) September 13, 2021

When you may or may not have dabbled with the Raiders moneyline pic.twitter.com/52Nx7L5H7n — Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) September 14, 2021

Raiders moneyline!!!!! — Matt Nelson (@mattnelson23) September 14, 2021

RAIDERS MONEYLINE STRAIGHT TO THE BANK NEVER A DOUBT — zseavers (@zackseavers) September 14, 2021

For those who actually have faith in this Raiders team, Vegas currently is a +215 Moneyline bet at DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 2 in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.