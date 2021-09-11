Red Sox Turn To Rookie Connor Seabold In Saturday Bout With White Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have a new pitcher on the hill.

Boston called up 25-year-old right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold ahead of the squad’s Saturday night clash with the Chicago White Sox to make his Major League debut.

Seabold was acquired by the Red Sox from the Philadelphia Phillies in a 2020 trade that sent Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to Philadelphia for Seabold and Nick Pivetta.

For more on the rookie, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services,