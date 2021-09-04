Red Sox Wrap: Alex Verdugo Walk-Off Seals Series Vs. Indians

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox used a solid start from Tanner Houck, a seventh-inning rally thanks to Rafael Devers, and after the bullpen blew their three-run lead, a walk-off from Alex Verdugo to defeat the Cleveland Indians 4-3 on Saturday.

With the win, Boston improves to 79-59 on the season and takes the three-game series, despite having one more to play Sunday. Cleveland, meanwhile, falls to 67-66.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

As the Red Sox have battled with COVID-19, it’s a blessing they’ve at least had Rafael Devers all this time.

He put Boston on the board against Cleveland after hitting his 33rd home run of the year, a new career-high — with more where that came from, probably.

Devers worked a full count before destroying a four-seam fastball 419 feet over the Green Monster. The three-run blast helped him reach his 100th RBI of the season and put the Red Sox on the board with a 3-0 lead.

Making RBIs 98, 99 and 100 really count ? pic.twitter.com/JCReRTzopR — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 4, 2021

STARS OF THE GAME

— Alex Verdugo saved the day with a walk-off single to deep right that won the game. He was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk in addition to the game-winning hit.