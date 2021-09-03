NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox salvaged a series split against the first-place Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday as Boston secured a 4-0 at Tropicana Field.

The Red Sox improved to 77-59 while the Rays fell to 84-50 on the season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Eduardo Rodriguez put together his second straight strong start for the Red Sox pitching staff, one night after ace Chris Sale helped Boston to a win. Rodriguez, who went seven innings in a win against the Cleveland Indians last week, needed just 82 pitches to get through six innings. The left-hander came back out for the seventh inning, but allowed a lead-off walk and a single, which ultimately got him pulled. Still, Rodriguez finished the game allowing four hits without giving up a run. He tallied six strikeouts with 56 of his 94 pitches being thrown for strikes.

Rodriguez got off to a good start as he retired the first six batters he faced. The first time he allowed a runner into scoring position came in the seventh inning, as the Red Sox held a four-run lead.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Bobby Dalbec, the American League’s Rookie of the Month for August, started off his September on a high note, too. The Red Sox first baseman finished 2-for-4 at the plate while knocking in two of Boston’s four runs. Dalbec ripped an RBI single in the first inning to score Hunter Renfroe and had another RBI single in the fifth to score Kyle Schwarber.