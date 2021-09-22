Red Sox Wrap: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Claim Sixth Straight Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox claimed their sixth-straight win Tuesday at Fenway Park with a 6-3 verdict against the New York Mets.

With the victory, the Red Sox improved to 87-65 and maintained a 1 1/2-game lead in the American League Wild Card as both the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays also claimed wins.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Xander Bogaerts continues to swing a red-hot bat, and his four RBIs propelled the Red Sox to victory against the Mets. The Red Sox shortstop, who entered the game batting .346 with a 1.085 OPS in the last six games, hit a two-run home run to give Boston a 4-2 lead during a three-run fifth inning. He then stepped up the plate again in the sixth and delivered Alex Cora & Co. some much-appreciated insurance. Bogaerts connected on a two-run single in the sixth to extend Boston’s lead to 6-2. He reached base three times with a first-inning walk to go along with it.

His production in the middle frames certainly made up for a third-inning plate appearance that Bogaerts will want back as he grounded into a double play with the bases loaded and nobody out.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Kiké Hernández tied the game with his bat (1-for-3 with two runs) as he hit a solo shot in the fifth inning before Bogaerts’ blast. The Red Sox center fielder did just as much with his arm, though, as he threw Pete Alonso out at the plate in the fourth inning. And while Hernández is worthy of praise following his latest assist, he certainly benefitted from the ill-advised base running error, which proved costly as the Mets took a mere 2-0 lead after having bases loaded with nobody out. Alonso was the first out of the inning.