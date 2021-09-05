Triston Casas Blasts Two More Homers, Giving Him Five In Three Games

NESN Logo Sign In

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats certainly will be happy to see Triston Casas leave town at the end of the weekend.

Casas, the near-consensus top prospect in the Boston Red Sox farm system, hit two home runs Saturday night for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. The performance arrived a day after the imposing first basemen hit three moonshots in a doubleheader against the Fisher Cats.

Check out Saturday’s bombs:

Triston Casas has done it againpic.twitter.com/rwIKHJ5Lh7 — Boston Sports (@bahstonspahts) September 5, 2021

Triston Casas mashed a pair of home runs (12) in today's 7-1 Sea Dogs win. He has hit five home runs in the past two days, and is slashing .283/.387/.482 over 292 PA on the season. https://t.co/GnEq8aroZz — SoxProspects.com (@SoxProspects) September 5, 2021

So, in his last three games, Casas went 7-for-11 with five homers, 11 RBIs and a pair of walks. The 21-year-old now is hitting .283 with 12 homers on the season.

Casas and the Sea Dogs will finish off their five-game series in New Hampshire on Sunday. Don’t be surprised if he rounds the bases a few more times.