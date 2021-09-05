Triston Casas Blasts Two More Homers, Giving Him Five In Three Games

Jay Groome had a great game, too

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats certainly will be happy to see Triston Casas leave town at the end of the weekend.

Casas, the near-consensus top prospect in the Boston Red Sox farm system, hit two home runs Saturday night for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. The performance arrived a day after the imposing first basemen hit three moonshots in a doubleheader against the Fisher Cats.

Check out Saturday’s bombs:

So, in his last three games, Casas went 7-for-11 with five homers, 11 RBIs and a pair of walks. The 21-year-old now is hitting .283 with 12 homers on the season.

Casas and the Sea Dogs will finish off their five-game series in New Hampshire on Sunday. Don’t be surprised if he rounds the bases a few more times.

