Triston Casas Blasts Two More Homers, Giving Him Five In Three Games

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats certainly will be happy to see Triston Casas leave town at the end of the weekend.
Casas, the near-consensus top prospect in the Boston Red Sox farm system, hit two home runs Saturday night for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. The performance arrived a day after the imposing first basemen hit three moonshots in a doubleheader against the Fisher Cats.
Check out Saturday’s bombs:
So, in his last three games, Casas went 7-for-11 with five homers, 11 RBIs and a pair of walks. The 21-year-old now is hitting .283 with 12 homers on the season.
Casas and the Sea Dogs will finish off their five-game series in New Hampshire on Sunday. Don’t be surprised if he rounds the bases a few more times.