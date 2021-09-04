Red Sox Top Prospect Triston Casas Destroys Three Moonshot Homers In Double-A

NESN Logo Sign In

Triston Casas hasn’t displayed the kind of power this season many expected he would, but, rest assured, it is there.

Over two games Friday against the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Casas showed why many consider him the top prospect in the Boston Red Sox farm system. The imposing first baseman hit two homers in the Portland Sea Dogs’ doubleheader opener (the second of which went an estimated 472 feet), and blasted another moonshot in the nightcap.

Watch all three in the videos below:

Crushed by Triston Casas.



The No. 2 @RedSox prospect?s 8th homer of the year left the yard in a hurry for the @PortlandSeaDogs. pic.twitter.com/WsiE1SZxv2 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 3, 2021

This is not a repeat tweet. Casas crushes AGAIN.



That's the third homer of the @PortlandSeaDogs doubleheader for the No. 2 @RedSox prospect. pic.twitter.com/eZcoiuCZyO — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 4, 2021

All told, Casas went 5-for-8 with three homers and seven RBIs. The 21-year-old now is hitting .279 with 10 homers on the season.

Casas likely will begin the 2022 season in Triple-A Worcester, and could see his big league debut sometime next summer.