NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones won the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback job days before his 23rd birthday and will make his NFL debut against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Because of that, we?re naming him our VA Hero of the Week.

After beating out Cam Newton, the rookie out of Alabama will look to become the first rookie quarterback to reach the Super Bowl in the game’s 55-year history.

For more details on Jones, check out the video above. You can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.