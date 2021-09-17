Giants Moneyline Bettors Must Be Sick After Brutal Loss To Washington

NESN Logo Sign In

“Thursday Night Football” between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team was an absolute roller coaster, especially for those who placed a wager on the contest.

Washington moneyline bettors, though, were the real winners after the Football Team pulled out a thrilling 30-29 Week 2 victory.

And they have Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, among others, to thank for it. Lawrence awarded the Football Team a second chance at victory after he jumped offsides on what proved to be a missed 48-yard field goal by Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins as the seconds ticked off the clock.

The penalty gave the Football Team another opportunity to kick the game-winner with no time on the clock, and Hopkins put it inside the right upright from 43 yards out. Ballgame.

It was an absolutely brutal blow to all Giants fans, and bettors who had New York moneyline.

Especially seeing as though that game-altering mistake wasn’t New York’s only miscue.

The Giants could have taken a two-possession lead with six minutes remaining as receiver Darius Slayton benefitted from a botched coverage in the Washington secondary. Slayton, who had 13-plus yards of separation according to ESPN’s Next Gen Stats, however, let the ball slip through his finger tips as he crashed to the ground.