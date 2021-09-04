Hunter Renfroe wanted in on the fun as the Boston Red Sox continued to build a lead over the Cleveland Indians on Friday.
Renfroe battled through a lengthy at-bat, eventually taking an 84.2 mph slider — the ninth pitch of his plate appearance against Trevor Stephan — yard to give the Red Sox an 8-5 lead.
Check it out:
His 369-foot blast scored Alex Verdugo and Kyle Schwarber, the latter of whom had reached on a two-RBI double that helped break open a tie game.
The seventh inning was a big one, to say the least.