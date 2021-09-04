Watch Hunter Renfroe Battle Through Long At-Bat For Three-Run Home Run Vs. Indians

Hunter Renfroe wanted in on the fun as the Boston Red Sox continued to build a lead over the Cleveland Indians on Friday.

Renfroe battled through a lengthy at-bat, eventually taking an 84.2 mph slider — the ninth pitch of his plate appearance against Trevor Stephan — yard to give the Red Sox an 8-5 lead.

Check it out:

His 369-foot blast scored Alex Verdugo and Kyle Schwarber, the latter of whom had reached on a two-RBI double that helped break open a tie game.

The seventh inning was a big one, to say the least.

