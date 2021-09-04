Red Sox Wrap: Offense Explodes In Seventh For 8-5 Win Vs. Indians

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox extended their win streak to three and exploded in the seventh inning for an 8-5 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night at Fenway Park.

The win moved the Red Sox moved to 78-59 on the season, while the Indians fell to 67-65 with the loss.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Kyle Schwarber was the trade acquisition no one really saw coming.

Sure, the addition of his bat was nice, but many believed he didn’t exactly address the needs of the Red Sox. It’s safe to say he’s fitting in just fine, and proved as much Friday night when he led off the game with a solo home run, then came up clutch once again in the seventh in a 3-3 game with a two-RBI double. It gave Boston a 5-3 lead. He finished the night going 2-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs.

Schwarber has been patient at the plate, working counts and getting timely hits — especially when it matters. Plus, he’s been able to play first base, the outfield and fill in as the designated hitter. Versatile and clutch? We love to see it.