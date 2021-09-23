NESN Logo Sign In

The Major League Baseball season is wrapping up and the Red Sox still are atop the American League Wild Card standings in what’s shaping up to be a race to the finish line.

Boston swept the two-game series from New York Mets on Wednesday night, stretching its win streak to seven as the Red Sox prepare for a crucial series with the New York Yankees.

The Yankees took care of the Texas Rangers on Wednesday to leap frog over the Blue Jays in the standings. New York holds a half-game edge over Toronto the Blue Jays lost to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox are two games ahead of the Yankees and 2 1/2 above Toronto, so if the season ended Thursday, Boston would host the Wild Card game at Fenway Park. The Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics continue to fall in the standings, being 4 1/2 and 5 1/2 games back of the top spot, respectively.

There’s nine games left in the season for the Red Sox and they really can pull away when Nate Eovaldi tries to extend the winning streak to eight against Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on Friday night.