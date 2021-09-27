How Patriots’ Jonnu Smith Is Moving On From Miserable Game Vs. Saints

NESN Logo Sign In

Sunday was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day for New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith. And he’s looking to put it behind him.

One day after catching just one pass on six targets for 4 yards in a 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Smith said he intends to “quickly turn the page.”

“Even through success in this league, you can’t dwell on the week prior, you know what I mean?” he said Monday in a video conference. “You just have to have enough mental toughness to keep moving forward, no matter what was the result of last week, because it’s a long season. There’s a lot of football left to be played, man. You’ve just got to be able to turn that page quickly.”

Smith struggled in every facet in Sunday’s game, his third with the Patriots. He couldn’t hold up as a run blocker. He was flagged for holding. He dropped at least two passes from rookie quarterback Mac Jones, including one on the opening play of the second half that resulted in a Saints pick six.

That score stuck New England in a 21-3 hole, limiting its offensive options for much of the second half.

“Mac threw a catchable ball,” Smith said. “Mac did everything right. I’ve just got to make that play that I know I can make — and that I will make when the opportunity presents itself. … It’s not on his end. I put that on myself. Every ball he threw to me yesterday was catchable, catches that I’ve made, that I know I can make. Unfortunately just couldn’t come up with them.”