Patriots Snap Count Analysis: Why Brandon Bolden Played So Much Vs. Saints

Breaking down snap counts and play percentages from the New England Patriots’ 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday:

OFFENSE

— With James White carted off with a hip injury earlier in the second quarter, Brandon Bolden saw a massive spike in playing time. His 33 offensive snaps were his most in a game since Week 17 of the 2017 season, surpassing his total from the previous 11 contests combined (30).

Why did Bolden, who rarely plays outside of the kicking game, outsnap lead back Damien Harris (22 snaps) and second-year backup J.J. Taylor (10) by a wide margin? The answer: pass protection.

Head coach Bill Belichick trusts the veteran Bolden to hold his own in blitz pickup. That evidently is not the case with Harris or Taylor.

“Well, Brandon has by far the most experience of that group and certainly in the situation we were in yesterday,” Belichick explained in his Monday morning video conference. “I thought he did a good job of handling it. That’s been a role that he’s had in the past, and fortunately, we haven’t needed him to do that very often. But when he has, he’s done a pretty good job, and I thought he did a decent job for us (Sunday).

“Being thrown into that situation, he handled a lot of blitz responsibilities and patterns, formation, so forth. (We) ended up being a passing game most of the second half, so I thought he handled it pretty well. But we’ll see going forward.”

Bolden didn’t allow any pressures in his seven pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus, but he also didn’t offer much as an offensive weapon. His three carries — all deep in Saints territory — went for zero, zero and -1 yards, and he wasn’t targeted in the passing game until the final two minutes, after the Saints already had put the game out of reach. (He finished with three catches for 23 yards.)