Why Shannon Sharpe Believes Patriots Cut Ties With Cam Newton

Recent remarks from Bill Belichick suggest the Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton boiled down to performance.

Shannon Sharpe isn’t totally buying that theory.

During Wednesday’s episode of FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” Sharpe floated a potential reason why New England cut Newton, who entered the spring and summer atop the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart.

“I just think these guys have an understanding of how Patriots players should conduct themselves, and anybody who does not conduct themselves in that way is going to run afoul with those guys,” Sharpe said, as transcribed by WEEI. “They’ve toed the line. They’ve never had anybody with Cam’s personality.”

Sharpe added: “Even Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) — he had a good old time. He was chugging beers in the parade and all that stuff. But for whatever reason, Cam is an outsider, and they look down on outsiders.”

The Hall of Fame tight end-turned-pundit might be grasping at straws here. The Patriots have had plenty of roster stalwarts over the years who boasted big personalities. The difference between those players and Newton was they were consistently productive on the field.

Newton still would be New England’s starting quarterback if he gave the Patriots a better chance to win than anyone else on the depth chart. But Mac Jones proved the starting job belongs to him, so Newton’s release shouldn’t be viewed as very complicated or complex.