You Won’t Believe Why Brewers’ Devin Williams May Miss Postseason

The Milwaukee Brewers are headed to the postseason, but one of their star relievers won’t be with them.

Reliever Devin Williams will undergo surgery to repair a fracture in his pitching hand, which he suffered after punching a wall following the team’s National League Central-clinching celebration Sunday.

Williams told reporters Wednesday he had “a few drinks” and “was a little frustrated” when he returned home.

“I’m pretty upset with myself,” Williams said, per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. “There’s no one to blame but me. I feel like I’ve let my team down, our coaching staff, our fans, everyone. I know how important of a role I play on this team and a lot of people count on me.”

President of baseball operations Bruce Stearns told reporters the injury likely is season-ending, though there’s a chance Williams could return for the World Series.

Williams was the 2020 National League Rookie of the Year, and he continued that success into his sophomore season. He was 8-2 with a 2.50 ERA, striking out 87 through 54 innings primarily in a set-up role.

The 27-year-old returned from a leg injury to throw a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday’s defeat of the New York Mets, but he’ll head back to the injured list for the start of the postseason for the second consecutive year.