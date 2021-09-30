Will Bill Belichick Have To Manage Week 4 Emotions? Yeah, Take A Guess

NESN Logo Sign In

“Sunday Night Football” is set to be a whirlwind of a day given the fact Tom Brady’s Buccaneers will enter Gillette Stadium to face Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

It will be Brady’s first time back in New England after leaving the Patriots after two decades with the franchise. It’s also a near lock that Brady will set the league’s passing record while playing the only team in NFL history he has not defeated (or played against).

The storylines, obviously, are endless.

… Just don’t expect Belichick, the stone-faced head coach who gives out pretzels on Halloween (maybe?), to be all in his feelings.

“No,” Belichick said, bluntly, when asked if he anticipated having to manage his emotions given his relationship with Brady. “I’m just going to focus on what I can do to help our team win Sunday night. Same thing I always try to do.”

If you expected anything different you may have been living under a rock for the last two-plus decades.

And while Belichick has praised Brady on a few different occasions this week — I mean, it would have been weird if he didn’t — he still did try to make it seem like business as usual.