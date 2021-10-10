Alex Cora Changes Mind, Puts Chris Sale In Bullpen For Red Sox-Rays Game 3

NESN Logo Sign In

If the Boston Red Sox need Chris Sale as a reliever, they’ll have him.

The Red Sox starter was chased after just one inning of work Friday in Boston’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the American League Division Series. Sox manager Alex Cora on Saturday had indicated that Sale would still only be used as a starter.

However, he changed course Sunday morning ahead of Game 3 and indicated Sale would be in the bullpen and available as a relief pitcher.

This doesn’t come as all that much of a surprise. The Red Sox periodically used starters out of the bullpen the last time they were in the postseason back in 2018. That formula typically worked out well for them.

It is unlikely Sale would log a ton of innings in relief, but if the Red Sox need to get out of a tight spot, it appears the southpaw is available for service.