Bill Belichick Probably Loved This Double-Punt In Seahawks-Rams Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Who doesn’t love a good special teams moment?

Well, there’s one person in particular who probably got an absolute kick out of this double-trouble play: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, noted lover of punting.

Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson had no shame in giving it another go in the third quarter Thursday night after his initial punt against the Los Angeles Rams was blocked. Dickson swept the ball off the field and quickly booted a 68-yard punt to the Rams’ 11-yard line.

Check out the crazy play below.

For obvious reasons, this double-punted play made by Dickson raised many questions as to whether the action would be ruled as legal; turns out it was. (Dickson still was behind the line of scrimmage when he kicked the second punt.)

Special teams enthusiasts, like Belichick, must have cracked at least a small chuckle. Belichick, of course, recently expressed in a full 1,500-word soliloquy his passion and admiration for the history of long snappers and their involvement within special teams units.