Brad Marchand Keeps Up Impressive Play Vs. Panthers In Bruins’ Win

Brad Marchand came through once again when the Boston Bruins needed it most.

Marchand had 37 points in his career vs. the Florida Panthers prior to the game and once again proved that he has their number.

Down a goal with 6:25 left in the third period, the left-winger fed defenseman Charlie McAvoy with a pass through traffic on the power play to tie the game up at 2-2. The goal would prove to be crucial as it would force the game into overtime and eventually a shootout where the Bruins would capture the 3-2 win.

