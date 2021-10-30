Braves Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 4 Online, On TV

Will the Braves take a commanding 3-1 series lead?

by

Can the Braves push the Astros to the brink of elimination?

That will be the task at hand Saturday when Atlanta and Houston meet for Game 4 of the World Series at Truist Park.

The Braves took care of the Astros in Game 3 and nearly threw a combined no-hitter, but the visitors were able to muster two hits in the final two innings.

Zack Greinke will toe the rubber for Houston in hopes to ties the series at 2-2.

Here’s how to watch Braves-Astros Game 4 online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8:09 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario
