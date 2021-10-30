NESN Logo Sign In

The Braves were six outs away from making World Series history against the Astros, but couldn’t get it done at the end of the day.

Houston got its first hit of the game in the eighth inning of Game 3 of the World Series against Atlanta after being no-hit through seven. Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz hit a bloop single that looked catchable for outfielder Eddie Rosario, but he didn’t dive for the ball.

Many wondered how, with a no-no on the line, one wouldn’t do everything he could in order to make the play.

After the game, Rosario explained it from his point of view.

“I started charging it hard right away, and I noticed Dansby (Swanson) was charging hard as well, and he had his back to the ball,” Rosario told reporters, as transcribed by ASAP Sports. “Obviously, we’re both trying to make a play on the ball. When I knew I had a beat on it, I was trying to say, ‘I got it, I got it.’

“Obviously, I knew Dansby couldn’t hear me, so at the last minute, knowing we couldn’t communicate, I wanted to make sure I avoided any collision between the two of us. So I just kind of eased up on it right there.”

Braves head coach Brian Snitker thought the worst when the Astros got their hit.