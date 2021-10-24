NESN Logo Sign In

The Atlanta Braves advanced to the 2021 World Series after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-seven National League Championship Series, 4-2, following a Game 6 win Saturday at Truist Park.

Atlanta will advance to its first World Series since 1999 following the 4-2 verdict.

For the first time since 1999, the @Braves are in the World Series! pic.twitter.com/j1TZ5vl3VS — MLB (@MLB) October 24, 2021

Atlanta now will get set to face the Houston Astros. Houston defeated the Boston Red Sox, 4-2, in the best-of-seven AL Championship Series.

Braves leadoff hitter Eddie Rosario went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one run in Game 6 after going 4-for-5 in both Game 2 and Game 4 (two home runs, four RBIs). Atlanta recorded nine hits and left 12 runners on base Saturday.

Braves starter Ian Anderson allowed one run on three hits in four innings while A.J. Minter and Tyler Matzek each threw two hitless frames in relief.

Game 1 between the Astros and Braves will be played in Houston on Tuesday.