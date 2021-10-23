Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Season Over With Game 6 Loss To Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

After beating all odds to make it to the American League Championship Series, the Boston Red Sox’s season has come to an end.

The Houston Astros collectively pitched in to put the Red Sox away, and did so in Game 6 by a score of 5-0 after a Kyle Tucker three-run homer in the eighth buried Boston beyond return.

With the win, the Astros win their third AL pennant since 2017 and advance to the World Series again. The Red Sox finish out 99-75.

Here is the full box score.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston overcame adversity all season to get to the ALCS, but its offensive outbursts may have come too soon, because after flatlining for Games 4 and 5, the bats didn’t resuscitate themselves for Game 6.

The Red Sox got on base just four times all game — and two instances were after working walks. Alex Verdugo and Kiké Hernández each mustered a hit, but the resolve ultimately wasn’t there — not with runners in scoring position and not with baserunning. And after it started to become one of those games where Boston looked out of answers on offense, it stayed that way.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Really, Yordan Alvarez should be the star of the series. He was the offensive difference-maker for Houston.