Brad Marchand Explains Why Bruins Have Been Struggling On Power Play

The Bruins’ struggles on the power play were on full display Thursday night.

Boston lost 3-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes to wrap up its two-game road trip. The Bruins had their chances, but between the top line going quiet and the power play unable to generate much of anything, they were left without a goal.

The B’s went 0-for-5 on the man advantage Thursday. They had an elite power play during the 2019-20 season and were poised to be successful again this year. It’s still early, and Brad Marchand believes he knows why the Bruins haven’t been able to cash in.

“We’re just not in sync right now. We might be forcing it a little bit,” Marchand told reporters after Thursday’s game. “We’re kind of rushing to make a play rather than settling down and getting to our spots. We just have to calm down out there and win battles. It always starts from there.”

It’s a new season, there are some new faces on the Bruins and it might just be as simple as needing to shake off some dust. Whatever the case, though, Boston needs to figure things out sooner rather than later.

The Bruins are back in action Saturday night when they welcome the Florida Panthers to TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.