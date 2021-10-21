Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Reveals What Will Make Him Talk Trash With Sabres

NESN Logo Sign In

Linus Ullmark will give as good as he gets when he takes on his former teammates.

The Boston Bruins goaltender told reporters Thursday he’ll exchange some trash talk with Buffalo Sabres players if they start it. Ullmark will debut for the Bruins on Friday, and the big game happens to be against the team he departed last offseason in free agency.

“If they start talking, I’ll keep talking to them,” Ullmark said at a press conference. “I’ll just try and keep it to myself. I don’t want to get too riled up. It’s an important game, coming back here for the first time. So I’m looking forward to that. My goal tomorrow is to win. It’s always been like that.”

Ullmark played parts of six seasons for Buffalo. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin knows Ullmark well, having spent four seasons as teammates. Dahlin told reporters Ullmark’s penchant for talking “a lot of (expletive)” makes scoring against him particularly enjoyable.

Ullmark will try to back up any words with action once the puck drops at 7 p.m. ET on Friday night.