Why Sabres’ Rasmus Dahlin Likes Scoring On Bruins’ Linus Ullmark

Linus Ullmark will debut for the Boston Bruins against his former Buffalo Sabres team Friday night, and Rasmus Dahlin wants to try to score on his old teammate.

Dahlin and Ullmark spent four seasons together on the Sabres before the latter signed a four-year deal with the Bruins after spending his first six NHL seasons in Buffalo.

Miraculously, Ullmark amassed a winning record on a lowly Sabres team, but the Sabres are off to a hot 3-0-0 start and Dahlin is hoping to be able to make it 4-0-0 by potting goals against someone he genuinely enjoys scoring on.

“I will do everything I can to score because I like scoring on him,” Dahlin told reporters Thursday, per NHL.com’s Heather Engel.

But why does Dahlin like scoring on Ullmark so much?

“It’s just how it is,” he said. “He talks a lot of (expletive.) I just like scoring on him.”

Now we’ll just have to wait and see if Dahlin can help the Sabres stay undefeated and score on Ullmark, or if the Bruins will bounce back from Wednesday’s 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.